Lexington restaurants you'll love

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lexington

Lexington's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Lexington restaurants

Cafe Strudel LX image

 

Cafe Strudel LX

309 South Lake Drive, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Full Hangover Hash$9.00
Choice of Egg Preparation - 2 Eggs
Crispy Hash
Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Sautéed Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato
*Award Winning*
French Toast$10.00
Hawaiian Pineapple Bread
Choice of Eggs - 2
Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage
The Pre-Game$13.50
Hash Browns
Grilled Local Cage Free Chicken From Coleman Farm's
Grilled Jalapenos
Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce
Topped with House Made Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Cafe Strudel LX
Cafe Strudel Food Truck image

 

Cafe Strudel Food Truck

309 South Lake Drive, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parm Roll$4.00
Hand Breaded Cutlets, Parmesan, Home Made Marinara and Melted Mozzarella rolled up and Deep Fried!
Chicken Taco$4.50
Grilled Chicken
Salsa
Lettuce
Shredded Cheddar
Smoke House Load$14.75
Slow Smoked Beef Brisket
Smoked Gouda Cheese
Salsa
Home made BBQ
Green Onions
More about Cafe Strudel Food Truck
Comfort Scratch Kitchen image

 

Comfort Scratch Kitchen

407 N. Lake Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
With grapes, dried cherries, and pecans. Topped with lettuce and sweet n spicy bacon on a toasted croissant 
SMOTHERED MOTHER$12.00
Mama’s biscuits smothered in pork gravy,
Served with pulled pork belly, scrambled
Eggs, carmelized onions, and shredded cheese
SOUTHERN SHRIMP N GRITS$13.00
rispy fried shrimp, seared pork belly, roasted red peppers, carmelized onions, and louisianna creole sauce 
More about Comfort Scratch Kitchen
Big Tuna Kitchen & Kraft image

 

Big Tuna Kitchen & Kraft

1345 Old Chapin Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tri-Tip Steak$13.99
Wing Chips$2.99
Cheese Curds$7.99
More about Big Tuna Kitchen & Kraft
Consumer pic

 

Rica

581 Corley Mill Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
mexican style corn in cup$4.00
roasted corn/mayo/cojita cheese/tajin/lime
burritos$9.50
meat or veggie/rice/beans/supreme toppings
mexi bowl$10.50
meat or veggie/rice/beans/
supreme toppings:lettuce/shredded cheese/tomatoes/sour cream
taco shell+$1
guac or sliced avocado+$2
More about Rica
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

205 Columbia Avenue, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1490 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Miyabi Jr Express image

 

Miyabi Jr Express

5570 SUNSET BLVD SUITE I, LEXINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Miyabi Jr Express
Restaurant banner

 

PK BBQ Bar & Grill

760 Hwy 378, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about PK BBQ Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

O'Hara's Public House

131 E Main Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about O'Hara's Public House
Banner pic

 

O'Hara's Bakery Café

121 E Main St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about O'Hara's Bakery Café
Restaurant banner

 

NAVY YARD ON MAIN

102 West Main street, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about NAVY YARD ON MAIN

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lexington

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

French Toast

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston