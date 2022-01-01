Lexington restaurants you'll love
Cafe Strudel LX
309 South Lake Drive, Lexington
|Popular items
|Full Hangover Hash
|$9.00
Choice of Egg Preparation - 2 Eggs
Crispy Hash
Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Sautéed Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato
*Award Winning*
|French Toast
|$10.00
Hawaiian Pineapple Bread
Choice of Eggs - 2
Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage
|The Pre-Game
|$13.50
Hash Browns
Grilled Local Cage Free Chicken From Coleman Farm's
Grilled Jalapenos
Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce
Topped with House Made Salsa & Sour Cream
Cafe Strudel Food Truck
309 South Lake Drive, Lexington
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm Roll
|$4.00
Hand Breaded Cutlets, Parmesan, Home Made Marinara and Melted Mozzarella rolled up and Deep Fried!
|Chicken Taco
|$4.50
Grilled Chicken
Salsa
Lettuce
Shredded Cheddar
|Smoke House Load
|$14.75
Slow Smoked Beef Brisket
Smoked Gouda Cheese
Salsa
Home made BBQ
Green Onions
Comfort Scratch Kitchen
407 N. Lake Dr, Lexington
|Popular items
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00
With grapes, dried cherries, and pecans. Topped with lettuce and sweet n spicy bacon on a toasted croissant
|SMOTHERED MOTHER
|$12.00
Mama’s biscuits smothered in pork gravy,
Served with pulled pork belly, scrambled
Eggs, carmelized onions, and shredded cheese
|SOUTHERN SHRIMP N GRITS
|$13.00
rispy fried shrimp, seared pork belly, roasted red peppers, carmelized onions, and louisianna creole sauce
Big Tuna Kitchen & Kraft
1345 Old Chapin Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|Tri-Tip Steak
|$13.99
|Wing Chips
|$2.99
|Cheese Curds
|$7.99
Rica
581 Corley Mill Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|mexican style corn in cup
|$4.00
roasted corn/mayo/cojita cheese/tajin/lime
|burritos
|$9.50
meat or veggie/rice/beans/supreme toppings
|mexi bowl
|$10.50
meat or veggie/rice/beans/
supreme toppings:lettuce/shredded cheese/tomatoes/sour cream
taco shell+$1
guac or sliced avocado+$2
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
205 Columbia Avenue, Lexington
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
O'Hara's Public House
131 E Main Street, Lexington
O'Hara's Bakery Café
121 E Main St, Lexington
NAVY YARD ON MAIN
102 West Main street, Lexington