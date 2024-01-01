Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Brownie sundaes in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Brownie Sundaes
Lexington restaurants that serve brownie sundaes
O'Hara's Public House
131 E Main Street, Lexington
No reviews yet
Brownie Sundae
$5.95
Warm with ice cream and chocolate syrup.
More about O'Hara's Public House
Goodfellas Grill and Bar
630 US-378, Lexington
No reviews yet
Brownie Sundae
$5.99
More about Goodfellas Grill and Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington
Burritos
Sweet Potato Fries
Green Beans
Fried Pickles
Cookies
Cake
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
More near Lexington to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Aiken
No reviews yet
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Evans
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
North Augusta
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(599 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(419 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston