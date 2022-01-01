Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Cake
Lexington restaurants that serve cake
Cafe Strudel LX
309 South Lake Drive, Lexington
No reviews yet
Big Chocolate Cake
$7.00
Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about Cafe Strudel LX
CafeStrudel Food Truck
309 South Lake Drive, Lexington
No reviews yet
Cake
$9.00
More about CafeStrudel Food Truck
Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington
Salmon
Brisket
French Toast
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
More near Lexington to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Aiken
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
North Augusta
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Evans
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston