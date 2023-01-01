Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese pizza in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Cheese Pizza
Lexington restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Knead Pizza
104 Scarborough Dr, Lexington
No reviews yet
10" Cheese Pizza
$6.99
14" Cheese Pizza
$14.99
Kids Cheese Pizza
$5.25
More about Knead Pizza
Flight Deck Restaurant
109 Old Chapin Road, Lexington
No reviews yet
CHEESE PIZZA
$7.25
More about Flight Deck Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington
French Fries
Burritos
Salmon
Cake
Steak Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Nachos
Bread Pudding
More near Lexington to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Aiken
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Evans
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
North Augusta
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(423 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston