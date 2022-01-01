Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Cafe Strudel LX image

 

Cafe Strudel LX

309 South Lake Drive, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleman Farms Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
More about Cafe Strudel LX
Comfort Scratch Kitchen image

 

Comfort Scratch Kitchen

407 N. Lake Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$11.00
Tomato, Cucumber, hard boiled egg, and bacon. Topped with fried chicken breast and served with our signature homemade buttermilk ranch dressing 
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
With grapes, dried cherries, and pecans. Topped with lettuce and sweet n spicy bacon on a toasted croissant 
More about Comfort Scratch Kitchen
Big Tuna Kitchen & Kraft image

 

Big Tuna Kitchen & Kraft

1345 Old Chapin Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Salad- Chicken$11.99
More about Big Tuna Kitchen & Kraft

