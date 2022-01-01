Chicken salad in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken salad
Cafe Strudel LX
309 South Lake Drive, Lexington
|Coleman Farms Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Comfort Scratch Kitchen
407 N. Lake Dr, Lexington
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.00
Tomato, Cucumber, hard boiled egg, and bacon. Topped with fried chicken breast and served with our signature homemade buttermilk ranch dressing
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00
With grapes, dried cherries, and pecans. Topped with lettuce and sweet n spicy bacon on a toasted croissant