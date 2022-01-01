Chicken sandwiches in Lexington
Cafe Strudel LX
309 South Lake Drive, Lexington
|Coleman Farms Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Local, Antibiotic/Hormone Free, All Natural, House Brined, Marinated and Grilled
Lettuce
Tomato
Bread and Butter Pickles
Hoagie Roll
Side Of Honey Mustard
Comfort Scratch Kitchen
407 N. Lake Dr, Lexington
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00
With grapes, dried cherries, and pecans. Topped with lettuce and sweet n spicy bacon on a toasted croissant
|MAMA'S CHICKEN N BISCUIT SANDWICH
|$10.00
Crispy chicken, fried egg, cheddar cheese, and herb aioli served with a side of breakfast potatoes