Chicken sandwiches in Lexington

Lexington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cafe Strudel LX image

 

Cafe Strudel LX

309 South Lake Drive, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleman Farms Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Local, Antibiotic/Hormone Free, All Natural, House Brined, Marinated and Grilled
Lettuce
Tomato
Bread and Butter Pickles
Hoagie Roll
Side Of Honey Mustard
More about Cafe Strudel LX
Comfort Scratch Kitchen image

 

Comfort Scratch Kitchen

407 N. Lake Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
With grapes, dried cherries, and pecans. Topped with lettuce and sweet n spicy bacon on a toasted croissant 
MAMA'S CHICKEN N BISCUIT SANDWICH$10.00
Crispy chicken, fried egg, cheddar cheese, and herb aioli served with a side of breakfast potatoes
More about Comfort Scratch Kitchen

