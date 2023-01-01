Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Coleslaw
Lexington restaurants that serve coleslaw
Wing Place - Lexington - 5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye)
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye), Lexington
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.99
More about Wing Place - Lexington - 5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye)
Private Property
220 West Main St, Lexington
No reviews yet
Cajun Coleslaw*
$3.99
More about Private Property
Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington
Pudding
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
Grits
Cookies
Chicken Salad
Fish And Chips
Shrimp Tacos
More near Lexington to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Aiken
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Evans
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
North Augusta
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(295 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(404 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston