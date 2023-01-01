Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Wing Place - Lexington - 5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye)

5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye), Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$2.99
More about Wing Place - Lexington - 5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye)
Consumer pic

 

Private Property

220 West Main St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Coleslaw*$3.99
More about Private Property

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Pudding

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Grits

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston