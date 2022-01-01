French toast in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve french toast
More about Cafe Strudel LX
Cafe Strudel LX
309 South Lake Drive, Lexington
|Full Hangover Hash
|$9.00
Choice of Egg Preparation - 2 Eggs
Crispy Hash
Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Sautéed Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato
*Award Winning*
|French Toast
|$10.00
Hawaiian Pineapple Bread
Choice of Eggs - 2
Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage
|The Pre-Game
|$13.50
Hash Browns
Grilled Local Cage Free Chicken From Coleman Farm's
Grilled Jalapenos
Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce
Topped with House Made Salsa & Sour Cream