Garden salad in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve garden salad

Knead Pizza image

 

Knead Pizza

104 Scarborough Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Fresh Side Salad$4.99
More about Knead Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Private Property

220 West Main St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Garden Salad*$9.99
Fresh Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Havarti Cheese topped with Grilled Chicken or Shrimp.
Choice of Dressing served on the side
More about Private Property

