Steak sandwiches in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Steak Sandwiches
Lexington restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Cafe Strudel LX - 309 South Lake Drive
309 South Lake Drive, Lexington
No reviews yet
Steak Sandwich
$15.00
More about Cafe Strudel LX - 309 South Lake Drive
Big Tuna Kitchen & Kraft
1345 Old Chapin Rd, Lexington
No reviews yet
Steak and Cheese Sandwich Basket
$15.99
More about Big Tuna Kitchen & Kraft
