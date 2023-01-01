Waffles in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve waffles
More about Cafe Strudel LX - 309 South Lake Drive
Cafe Strudel LX - 309 South Lake Drive
309 South Lake Drive, Lexington
|Chick N Waffles
|$20.00
More about Comfort Scratch Kitchen - 407 N. Lake Dr
Comfort Scratch Kitchen - 407 N. Lake Dr
407 N. Lake Dr, Lexington
|BELGIUM WAFFLE
|$11.00
Topped with pecan cream, and kijafa cherry
Compote. Served with choice of bacon, ham or sausage links
|CHICKEN N WAFFLES
|$13.00
Topped with sweet n spicy bacon and a savory apricot glaze