Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve waffles

Cafe Strudel LX image

 

Cafe Strudel LX - 309 South Lake Drive

309 South Lake Drive, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chick N Waffles$20.00
More about Cafe Strudel LX - 309 South Lake Drive
Comfort Scratch Kitchen image

 

Comfort Scratch Kitchen - 407 N. Lake Dr

407 N. Lake Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BELGIUM WAFFLE$11.00
Topped with pecan cream, and kijafa cherry
Compote. Served with choice of bacon, ham or sausage links
CHICKEN N WAFFLES$13.00
Topped with sweet n spicy bacon and a savory apricot glaze
More about Comfort Scratch Kitchen - 407 N. Lake Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

French Fries

Shrimp Tacos

Pies

Crab Cakes

Cake

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston