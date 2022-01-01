Lexington restaurants you'll love
Lexington's top cuisines
Must-try Lexington restaurants
More about Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA)
Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA)
50 North Wind Lane, Lexington
|Popular items
|Bonedipper
|$16.00
Shaved house-smoked top round with house-curated bacon, Swiss, & horseradish aioli on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with jus for dipping & fries.
|Southern Chicken Sammie
|$14.00
Fried buttermilk-battered chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, & honey dijonnaise. Served with fries. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).
|Pulled Pork Sammie
|$14.00
House-smoked pulled pork served with house-pickled green tomato, creamy coleslaw, & house-made Backbone BBQ sauce. Served with fries. (Contains common allergens including: gluten).
More about Southern Inn Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Southern Inn Restaurant
37 S Main St, Lexington
|Popular items
|SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN FOR 2
|$44.00
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad
|DINNER PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN
|$20.00
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
|BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA
|$17.00
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil,
Sundried Tomato Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts
More about Southern Inn Food Truck
Southern Inn Food Truck
37 S Main St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Fresh Brussels Sprouts, Parmesan Cheese, Peppadew-Bacon Aioli
|Lentil Salad
|$10.00
Baby Spinach, Red & Green Lentils, Red Quinoa, Golden Raisins, Shaved Red Onion, Herbs, Shallot Vinaigrette, Mountain View Feta Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
|Reuben
|$12.00
Shaved Corned Beef, Red Cabbage, Swiss,
Thousand Island, Rye Bread, Potato Chips