Cake in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve cake
More about Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA)
Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA)
50 North Wind Lane, Lexington
|Grilled Pound Cake
|$8.00
Grilled house-made pound cake topped with fresh strawberries, basil simple syrup, and whipped cream!
More about Southern Inn Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Southern Inn Restaurant
37 S Main St, Lexington
|SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN FOR 2
|$44.00
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad
|DINNER PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN
|$20.00
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
|BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA
|$17.00
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil,
Sundried Tomato Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts