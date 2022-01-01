Cheesecake in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA)
Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA)
50 North Wind Lane, Lexington
|Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
|$8.00
House-made Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake topped with white chocolate drizzle & blueberry topping. Served with whipped cream.
More about Southern Inn Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Southern Inn Restaurant
37 S Main St, Lexington
|SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN FOR 2
|$44.00
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad
|DINNER PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN
|$20.00
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
|BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA
|$17.00
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil,
Sundried Tomato Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts