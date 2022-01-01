Nachos in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve nachos
More about Devils Backbone - Outpost in Lexington
Devils Backbone - Outpost in Lexington
50 North Wind Lane, Lexington
|Nachos
|$14.25
House-fried tortilla chips topped with Monterey Jack queso sauce, black bean salsa, cowboy candy (candied pickled jalapenos), guacamole, & queso fresco. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).
More about Macado's - Lexington
Macado's - Lexington
30 N Main Street, Lexington
|Nachos Grande
|$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
|Irish Nachos
|$10.25
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
|Nachos
|$9.25
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.