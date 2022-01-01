Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve nachos

Devils Backbone - Outpost in Lexington

50 North Wind Lane, Lexington

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$14.25
House-fried tortilla chips topped with Monterey Jack queso sauce, black bean salsa, cowboy candy (candied pickled jalapenos), guacamole, & queso fresco. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).
More about Devils Backbone - Outpost in Lexington
Macado's - Lexington

30 N Main Street, Lexington

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos Grande$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Irish Nachos$10.25
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nachos$9.25
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.
More about Macado's - Lexington

