Pies in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve pies

Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA) image

 

Devils Backbone - Outpost in Lexington

50 North Wind Lane, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oatmeal Cream Pies$9.00
House-made perfection!
More about Devils Backbone - Outpost in Lexington
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Inn Restaurant

37 S Main St, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (3992 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WHOLE PECAN PIE$16.00
SOUTHERN INN PECAN PIE$9.00
Spiced Caramel Sauce, Crème Anglaise, Whipped Cream, Toasted Marshmallow
Muddy Turtle Pie$9.00
Chocolate Shortdough Brushed with White Chocolate and Filled with a German Chocolate-Caramel Pudding
Topped with Chocolate Sauce, Spiced Caramel, Whipped Cream, Toasted Pecans, Coconut and Oreo
More about Southern Inn Restaurant

