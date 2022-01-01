Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve tacos

Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA) image

 

Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA)

50 North Wind Lane, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bonedipper$16.00
Shaved house-smoked top round with house-curated bacon, Swiss, & horseradish aioli on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with jus for dipping & fries.
Southern Chicken Sammie$14.00
Fried buttermilk-battered chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, & honey dijonnaise. Served with fries. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).
Pulled Pork Sammie$14.00
House-smoked pulled pork served with house-pickled green tomato, creamy coleslaw, & house-made Backbone BBQ sauce. Served with fries. (Contains common allergens including: gluten).
More about Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA)
Southern Inn Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Inn Restaurant

37 S Main St, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (3992 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN FOR 2$44.00
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad
DINNER PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN$20.00
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA$17.00
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil,
Sundried Tomato Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts
More about Southern Inn Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Grilled Chicken

Penne

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Cheese Fries

Meatloaf

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Pasta

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston