Tomato soup in Lexington

Lexington restaurants that serve tomato soup

Macado's - Lexington

30 N Main Street, Lexington

Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup$8.45
Choice of any cheese grilled on white.
Southern Inn Restaurant

37 S Main St, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (3992 reviews)
Tomato Basil Soup$10.00
Grated Parmesan, Basil
