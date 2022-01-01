Go
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan

Lexi's Kitchen

Closed today

No reviews yet

324b Orange Road

Montclair, NJ 07042

Popular Items

Sandwich Bread (GF, DF, V, NF)$16.00
The best gluten free bread around. Baked fresh daily!
Made with 100% organic ingredients: sorghum flour, brown rice flour, cassava flour, filtered water, psyllium husk, extra virgin olive oil, pure maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, yeast, sea salt.
Four Brownies$16.00
Chocolate Granola
Scrumptious granola made with sustainably-sourced, organic, real food! Clusters of rolled oats, nuts, coconut, cacao, and rich dark chocolate are sweetened with pure maple syrup and baked in almond butter and coconut oil for a feel good, any-time-of-day snack! It’s unlike any granola you’ve tried...there’s a reason we call it the #bestgranolaever.
Four Chocolate Chip Cookies$18.00
Chocolate Cake (GF, DF, V, P)$70.00
The perfect chocolate cake! You're guaranteed to love this decadent classic chocolate cake with chocolate frosting!
March Box!$55.00
A box of 9 of our one-of-a-kind ice cream bars. Each one has a unique “crust” base and a creamy ice cream layer (made with coconut milk and cashews). This month's flavors are: creamsicle, mint chocolate, and vanilla bean.
Sea Salt Brownies (GF, DF, V, P)$34.00
A box of nine paleo / vegan brownies topped with flakey sea salt!
Four Pink Glazed Sugar Cookies$18.00
Kale Caesar Salad (GF, V)$35.00
Half Tray! Organic kale, massaged with our delicious homemade (vegan of course) Caesar dressing, with pickled red onions, toasted sunflower seeds, and our homemade croutons (made from our sandwich bread)!
Cornbread (GF, DF, V, P)$30.00
A box of nine pieces of our classic cornbread! The perfect side for your game day buffet! (typically $5/piece)
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

324b Orange Road, Montclair NJ 07042

