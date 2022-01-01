Do-Rite Donuts

El Che

El Che Steakhouse & Bar is Executive Chef/Partner John Manion’s homage to Argentina's beloved asados, traditional backyard barbecues featuring platters of rustic flame grilled beef. This Argentinian-influenced steakhouse, located just beyond the West Loop’s famed “restaurant row,” has built a reputation as Chicago's go-to destination for beef, wine and live-fire cooking.

In response to the current pandemic El Che Steakhouse & Bar launched Meat & Provisions as an additional business to support and ensure the restaurant’s continued success during these abnormal times.

Operating at the same 845 W. Washington Blvd. address as El Che Steakhouse & Bar, Meat & Provisions is a little indy shop selling Creekstone Farms USDA Premium Black Angus Beef, Town Culter Handmade Knives, Smithey Ironware, artisanal goods, wines and more. All items can be purchased online for pick-up during hours of operation or by stopping by for a one-on-one shopping experience with Chef John Manion himself.

