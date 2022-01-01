Go
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted

Popular Items

Oysters on the Half Shell (ea)$3.75
individual oyster shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety.
Seafood Wedge Salad$25.95
jumbo shrimp. fresh maine lobster, alaskan king crab, bacon, egg, avocado, louie dressing herb vinaigrette
Fish & Chips$18.95
apple cider battered, french fries, tartar sauce
Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell$45.00
12 oysters shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety
Bowl Clam Chowder$10.95
classic new england style, oyster crackers
Original Seafood Roll$27.95
maine lobster, alaskan king crab, shrimp, celery, mayo, fries & coleslaw
Cup Clam Chowder$6.95
classic new england style, oyster crackers
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (by the piece)$4.25
by the piece, atomic cocktail sauce, served on crushed ice
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
Sweet Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies$8.95
6 pieces, cilantro aioli
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
