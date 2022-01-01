Go
Popular Items

Kataifi Fritters$15.00
With mint yogurt dip.
Greek Salad$17.00
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and green peppers dressed with pomegranate lemon dressing and served with cubes of Ezine cheese
Vegetarian Pide$13.00
Flat bread with broccoli rabe, bok-choy, spinach, leeks, and charred bell pepper and halloumi cheese
Falafel$11.00
Served with tahini sauce.
Chicken Tarator$23.00
Oven-roasted thigh over chickpea, hazelnut, parsley, and pastirma.
Grilled Branzino$28.00
Branzino fillet marinated and grilled to perfection. Served over roasted potatoes and red bell peppers seasoned with lemon zest, mustard seeds, roasted garlic, chopped parsley and dill.
Leyla Burger$20.00
With Emmenthal cheese, pickles, caramelized onions roasted tomatoes and muhammara spread, and side of steak fries.
Mezze Trio$13.00
Sample plate of mezze spreads; humus, muhamara, and fava. Served with naan and sourdough bread.
Slow Cooked Short Rib Pide$14.00
Boat shaped flatbread with braised veal, eggplant spread and kashar cheese.
Quinoa hummus salad$16.00
Crispy chickpeas, cherry tomato, mixed greens dressed with balsamic tahini and served on a bed of humus
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

108 west 74th street

New York NY

Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
