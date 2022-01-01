Leyla
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
108 west 74th street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
108 west 74th street
New York NY
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Billy's Bakery
Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea, Tribeca, and inside The Plaza Food Hall and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.
Irving Farm New York
Come in and enjoy!
16 Handles
Come in and enjoy!
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.