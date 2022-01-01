Go
LFG Bar

Don't want to dine in? We've got you covered! We locally source our bread, select meats and produce!

116 Portage St.

Popular Items

Fry Basket$4.00
Fries only.
Asta's Potato Wedges$8.00
Farm potato wedges, cheese, green onions, bacon, herb sour cream
Mario's Mozz$8.00
Mozzarella sticks tossed in cajun, served with homemade marinara sauce.
Chocobo Wings BONELESS$11.00
Chocobo Wings BONE-IN$11.00
Bone-in wings (8-10 depending on size), served with ranch. Choose from plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, or dry-rub cajun
Fatality Fries$10.00
Chili cheese fries served with herb sour cream
Showdown Tots$9.00
Piranha Plant Bites$9.00
Beers of War$9.00
Soft pretzel with homemade beer cheese and honey mustard.
Knuckle's Poppers$8.00
Cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers, served with raspberry dipping sauce.
Location

116 Portage St.

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
