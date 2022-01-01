Go
LFM - Local Foods Market

Your neighborhood, artisan grocery store, wine + beer shop, and locally sourced chef specialties

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2424 Dunstan • $$

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)

Matzo Ramen Soup$14.00
Chicken/dashi broth, shredded chicken, local ramen noodles, house matzo balls, preserved greens, green onions, chili oil
Half Roasted Chicken Plate$20.00
Cooks Venture pasture-raised chicken, brined in honey, herbs, and salt for 24 hours. Air-dried and roasted. Served with choice of 2 sides, and a side of salsa verde
50/50 Burger$18.00
50/50 blend of wagyu beef and house quinoa-bean mix. Served on a house milk bun with white cheddar, qp mayo, house mustard, pickles, onions, and choice of 1 side.
Chicken Bowl$17.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains with 24 hr roasted chicken, shaved rainbow radishes, marinated feta, jammie egg, salsa verde
Burger Salad$17.00
50/50 patty, romaine, white cheddar, fries, baguette croutons, marinated tomatoes, pickles, 1015 onions, vinaigrette, burger sauce, sesame seeds.
Beef On Bahn$18.00
House pastrami, fresh dill, koji veggies, house hot-honey mustard, french baguette, au jus.
"Lil Benjy" Vegan Brownie$5.00
Frosted with chocolate buttercream, and crunchy "sprinkles".
GF, Nut Free, & Dairy Free
Salmon Bowl$19.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains, hot smoked salmon, crushed cucumber, kale-apples-sea vegetable salad, cilantro, green onion, pickled turnips
Twice Cooked Fries$7.00
comes with a side of housemade Russian dressing
Daily Veg$7.00
Grilled asparagus, fresh parm, black pepper
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

2424 Dunstan

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
