LFM - Local Foods Market
Your neighborhood, artisan grocery store, wine + beer shop, and locally sourced chef specialties
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
2424 Dunstan • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2424 Dunstan
Houston TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Simone on Sunset
Come in and enjoy!
Local Foods
Restaurant & Grocery offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads, and prepared meals with local ingredients.
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Tinys No. 5
Come in and enjoy!