LJ's American Bar - 200 Worden Ave E
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
200 Worden Ave E, Ladysmith WI 54848
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Max's on the Lake - New Auburn
No Reviews
28249 Wisconsin Highway 40 New Auburn, WI 54757
View restaurant