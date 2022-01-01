Go
Toast

LG's Bar

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

1525 N Wells • $$

Avg 4.8 (83 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Toilets
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1525 N Wells

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Second City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fireplace Inn

No reviews yet

An Old Town Institution since 1969. Enjoy!

Aloha Pokē Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Sushi Boutique

No reviews yet

Sushi BOUtique

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston