The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos CA 95030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
North - 133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE
No Reviews
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE LOS GATOS, CA 95030
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Gatos
Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurant