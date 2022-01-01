Go
Toast

Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Successfully operating since April of 2008, Liam Fitzpatrick’s welcomes guests with it traditional Irish pub exterior, rich wood furnishings and accents, large dining room, fully stocked bar and pub area and private dining room. Lively and festive day to late night, Liam’s provides the perfect setting for any occasion whether it’s a business lunch, a gathering with old friends or a celebration with new ones. With a wide-ranging menu of great home-cooked food to suit every taste and pouring some of the best beers and wines in the world, Liam’s delivers an unmatched experience in the warmest hospitality.

FRENCH FRIES

951 Market Promenade Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)

Popular Items

Porter's Famous Fish & Chips$15.95
Beer-battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar.
Margherita Flatbread$12.95
Cured Tomatoes, basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, balsamic reduction, arugula.
Irish Mac and Cheese$17.95
Liam's Chicken Wings$15.95
Jumbo wings, naked, celery, bleu cheese. Choice of sauce: Mild, Guinness BBQ, hot BBQ, Hot, Dry Rub
Liam's Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine, parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing, seasoned croutons.
Your Burger, Your Way!$13.95
USDA choice beef cooked to order and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion.
Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries$6.95
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$11.95
Served with Spicy Mustard.
Liam's Potato & Garlic Soup$7.00
Roasted garlic cream, herb new potatoes, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, chives.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Fried chicken, Romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, celery, carrots, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

951 Market Promenade Ave

Lake Mary FL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Friendly Confines

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Sports Tavern. Current Hours Are 11am-12am SUN-THURS, 11am-2am FRI-SAT.

F&D Cantina Lake Mary

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0254

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston