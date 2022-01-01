Go
Toast

Libations

A Modern Tavern serving globally inspired American food

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8541 Veterans Highway • $$

Avg 4 (161 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$14.00
Buffalo, Thai, BBQ (wet or dry), Sweet & Spicy Lemon Pepper, or Old Bay with Carrots & Celery and your choice of Blue Cheese Dressing or Ranch
Korean Beef$17.00
Pickled Vegetables
Millersville Club$16.00
Honey Baked Ham, Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast, White Cheddar, Bacon, Dijonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato on Toasted Sunflower Seed-Multigrain Bread
Thai Sweet Chili Shrimp$17.00
Cilantro Aioli
Blackened Rockfish$17.00
Cajun Tartar
Cream of Crab$7.99
Lump Crab Meat, Sherry and Old Bay
Grilled Steak Burger$16.00
A blend of Short Rib, Brisket, and Ground Chuck, With your choice of White Cheddar, Gruyere, Blue, or American with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Kaiser Roll
(add Avocado 2.00, Fried Egg 1.50, Bacon 1.50, or Spicy Pickles 1.00)
Pot Roast Grill Cheese$16.00
Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onions, and Mushrooms on Toasted White Bread served with Au Jus
Libations Steak Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, and Gruyere Cheese on Toasted French Bread
Crispy Thai Shrimp Salad$18.00
Mixed Greens, Miso-Sesame Dressing, Cashews, Cucumbers, Scallions, Tomatoes, Avocado, and topped with Crispy Rice Noodles
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8541 Veterans Highway

Millersville MD

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:25 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:25 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:25 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:25 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:25 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HarborQue - Millersville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pour Dog House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Severna Park Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Specializing in craft beer, the Taphouse offers a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits. We have two bars featuring 41 beer on tap including two nitro taps. We rotate our craft beer selection to incorporate all craft styles, seasonal favorites and hard to find brews.
Our menu is an eclectic mix of American fare, incorporating Chesapeake bay favorites including Maryland crab dip, jumbo lump crab cakes, rockfish tacos, and Certified Angus Beef Burgers.
We offer vegan and gluten reduced options. We offer the Beyond Burger, Chick-Un Nuggets, and Quinoa Shrimp Bowl, Mandarin Chicken Salad, and we customize meals to accommodate special requests.
Call ahead for pick up. 410-793-5759

The Social - Severna Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston