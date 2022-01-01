Severna Park Taphouse

Come in and enjoy! Specializing in craft beer, the Taphouse offers a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits. We have two bars featuring 41 beer on tap including two nitro taps. We rotate our craft beer selection to incorporate all craft styles, seasonal favorites and hard to find brews.

Our menu is an eclectic mix of American fare, incorporating Chesapeake bay favorites including Maryland crab dip, jumbo lump crab cakes, rockfish tacos, and Certified Angus Beef Burgers.

We offer vegan and gluten reduced options. We offer the Beyond Burger, Chick-Un Nuggets, and Quinoa Shrimp Bowl, Mandarin Chicken Salad, and we customize meals to accommodate special requests.

Call ahead for pick up. 410-793-5759

