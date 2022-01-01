Libee's Sports Bar and Grill
We are open Wednesday through Monday from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
1859 Englewood Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1859 Englewood Rd
Englewood FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Skillets
Come in and enjoy!
Italiano's South
Come in and enjoy!
Yummies Donuts & BBQ
Bakery Cafe that also smokes BBQ. Our Sticky Pig Pulled Pork Sandwich is served on a Glazed Cinnamon Bun Donut and was made famous by Food Network Magazine.
Landy's Restaurant
Landy's Restaurant opened in 2015 and is renowned for serving freshly prepared seafood and steak dishes, as well as exceptional authentic Mediterranean cuisine. Open Tuesday - Sunday.