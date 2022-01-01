Go
Toast

Libee's Sports Bar and Grill

We are open Wednesday through Monday from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

1859 Englewood Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (89 reviews)

Popular Items

*Spicy Hawaiian*$15.00
Marinara, bacon, soppressata, pineapple, Calabrian chili.
*Avocado Tostones*$9.50
3 Fried plantains topped with avocado salsa, Sriracha aioli, pico de gallo, lime, queso fresco, and cilantro.
*House Salad*$8.00
Bibb Lettuce, haricot verts, tomatoes, English cucumbers and House vinaigrette.
*Beet & Feta Salad*$14.00
Mixed beets, pistachio, marinated feta, Florida citrus, endive, radicchio, rosemary balsamic vinaigrette.
*BBQ Chicken"$15.00
Grilled chicken, Memphis sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon, pickled onions.
*Calzone - Build Your Own*$12.00
House marinara, parmesan cheese, your choice of ingredients for $1.00 each.
*Pig in a Blanket*$8.50
1 Jumbo all beef hot dog wrapped in puff pastry and baked. Served with spicy brown mustard.
*Libee's Wedge*$12.00
Artisan Gem lettuces, onion crisps, bacon bits, grape tomato, English cucumber, and smoked bleu cheese dressing.
*Kids Pasta*$7.00
House pasta with butter, marinara or cheese sauce.
*BYOP*$12.00
Build your own pizza. Cheese pizza base with your choice of toppings at $1 each.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Online Ordering
TV

Location

1859 Englewood Rd

Englewood FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Skillets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Italiano's South

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yummies Donuts & BBQ

No reviews yet

Bakery Cafe that also smokes BBQ. Our Sticky Pig Pulled Pork Sandwich is served on a Glazed Cinnamon Bun Donut and was made famous by Food Network Magazine.

Landy's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Landy's Restaurant opened in 2015 and is renowned for serving freshly prepared seafood and steak dishes, as well as exceptional authentic Mediterranean cuisine. Open Tuesday - Sunday.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston