Liberation Coffee House

Online ordering starting soon! Open Monday-Saturday - 7:30AM-2:30PM.
Located at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s flagship Anita May Rosenstein Campus, the 1,600-square-foot Liberation Coffee House is a café and community space operated and staffed by graduates of the organization’s intergenerational Culinary Arts program, a three-month training program launched in 2019 to prepare LGBTQ youth and seniors from the Center for employment in the restaurant and hospitality industries. Revenue from this unique social enterprise will be reinvested into the Center’s life-changing and life-saving programs and services.

SANDWICHES

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard

Avg 5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Moroccan Mint Lemonade$3.25
Latte$4.75
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.75
Croissant stuffed with pecan wood smoked ham shoulder and sharp cheddar cheese
Drip Coffee$3.00
Verve Coffee Roasters- Streetlevel Blend- red apple, marmalade, molasses
Mocha$5.25
Blueberry Muffin$3.95
Coffee cake batter loaded with blueberries
Hibiscus Berry
Masala Chai Latte$4.75
Black tea, cinnamon, ginger root, cardamom, black pepper, molasses, lemon juice, cloves and cane sugar
Frappe Caramel Sea Salt Toffee$5.25
Matcha Latte$6.25
Organic Rishi green tea from Kagoshima, Japan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Bike Parking
Wheelchair Accessible
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

