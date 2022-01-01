Liberation Coffee House
Online ordering starting soon! Open Monday-Saturday - 7:30AM-2:30PM.
Located at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s flagship Anita May Rosenstein Campus, the 1,600-square-foot Liberation Coffee House is a café and community space operated and staffed by graduates of the organization’s intergenerational Culinary Arts program, a three-month training program launched in 2019 to prepare LGBTQ youth and seniors from the Center for employment in the restaurant and hospitality industries. Revenue from this unique social enterprise will be reinvested into the Center’s life-changing and life-saving programs and services.
SANDWICHES
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
La Carmencita
Mexican restaurant, specializing in ceviche's, aguachiles and fish taco 'baja style'.
Gigi's
Takeout offerings from the new French bistro in Hollywood.
Crazy Rock'n Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Tartine - Sycamore
Bakery and Cafe. Classic country loaves, morning buns, pastries, salads, sandwiches and more from San Francisco's acclaimed Tartine Bakery.