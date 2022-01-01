Go
Libertad

Libertad is a casual and lively downtown Skokie restaurant featuring Latin American inspired cuisine.
Chef Jose Gonalez offers bold and exciting flavors on a seasonal menu of small plates ideal for sharing and experiencing the diverse mosaic of the countries that make up Latin America.
Noted mixologist Julieta Campos present tasty and creative cocktail selections, and Sommelier Shebnem Ince compiles a succinct wine list that complements the menu with by the glass and bottle selections.

7931 Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (3364 reviews)

Popular Items

Calabaza$26.00
roasted acorn squash, wild mushroom risotto, chile de arbol, truffle-mulato salsa
Coliflor$25.00
roasted cauliflower, farro, carrots, ginger-habanero-miso salsa, toasted macadamia nuts
Flautas$20.00
chicken tinga, watercress, creme fraiche, queso fresco, salsa cruda, pickled onions
Asada$36.00
skirt steak, chipotle goat cheese, yucca fries, chimichurri
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
scrambled eggs, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pico de gallo, avocado, creme fraiche
Poblano$16.00
tempura poblano, chevre & habanero jack, mushrooms, epazote, chile de arbol salsa
Hummus$15.00
chipotle hummus, olive oil, queso fresco, black sesame seeds, chapati tortilla
Omnivore NYE$75.00
4 Course dinner with strip steak, chorizo-corn-asparagus hash, serrano chile béarnaise, root vegetable chips + bubbles
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7931 Lincoln Ave

Skokie IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

