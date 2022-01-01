Liberty Burger
We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.
5211 Forest Lane
Popular Items
Location
5211 Forest Lane
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Street's Fine Chicken
For the love of chicken!
Ziziki's
Full service Greek - Mediterranean restaurant
The Gem
Come in and enjoy!
Village Burger Bar
Welcome to Village Burger Bar!