We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

5211 Forest Lane

Popular Items

The Nooner$10.50
Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ham, Hashbrowns, Fried Egg, and Ketchup on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Wild West$9.00
Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Red Onion, and Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Kid Chicken Bites$7.00
Bites of all white meat chicken breast, made Crispy or Grilled. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
Crunchy$9.00
With Spring greens, feta cheese, cranberries, maple almonds, tart green apples, seasoned croutons.
Kid BURGER$7.00
4 oz Beef patty, Choose With or Without cheese, comes Plain and Dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
Skinny Fry$2.75
Thin cut potatoes, dusted with sea salt
The Liberty Burger$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Sweet Potato Fry$3.25
Sweet Potatoes, dusted with our special blend of seasoning.
The Traitor$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED
BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC
AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
Big O Rings$5.00
Big, thick cut, Steak House style Onion Rings.
5211 Forest Lane

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
