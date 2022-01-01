Go
Liberty Burger

We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5181 Keller Springs • $$

Avg 4.6 (3257 reviews)

Popular Items

The Nooner$10.50
Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ham, Hashbrowns, Fried Egg, and Ketchup on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Sweet Potato Fry$3.25
Sweet Potatoes, dusted with our special blend of seasoning.
Kid BURGER$7.00
4 oz Beef patty, Choose With or Without cheese, comes Plain and Dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
Wild West$9.00
Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Red Onion, and Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.
The Liberty Burger$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Skinny Fry$2.75
Thin cut potatoes, dusted with sea salt
Buttermilk Garlic Ranch$0.50
Big O Rings$5.00
Big, thick cut, Steak House style Onion Rings.
Ketchup
Chipotle Ketchup
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5181 Keller Springs

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
