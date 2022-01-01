Liberty Burger

Go
We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1904 Abrams Parkway • $$

Avg 4.7 (3758 reviews)

Liberty Hot Sauce
Mayo
Basil Garlic Aioli
Chipotle BBQ$0.50
Poppyseed$0.50
Buttermilk Garlic Ranch$0.50
Ketchup
Mustard
Queso Blanco$1.00
Chipotle Ketchup
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1904 Abrams Parkway

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
