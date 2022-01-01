Go
We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3617 Shire • $$

Avg 4.4 (1271 reviews)

Popular Items

Chipotle Ketchup
Crunchy$9.00
With Spring greens, feta cheese, cranberries, maple almonds, tart green apples, seasoned croutons.
The Traitor$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED
BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC
AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
Sweet Potato Fry$3.25
Sweet Potatoes, dusted with our special blend of seasoning.
Wild West$9.00
Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Red Onion, and Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Skinny Fries$2.75
Thin cut potatoes, dusted with sea salt
Kid Burger$7.00
4 oz Beef patty, Choose With or Without cheese, comes Plain and Dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
The Liberty Burger$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
The Nooner$10.50
Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ham, Hashbrowns, Fried Egg, and Ketchup on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Big O Rings$5.00
Big, thick cut, Steak House style Onion Rings.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3617 Shire

Richardson TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

