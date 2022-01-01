Go
Toast

Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan

We are proud to serve award winning local craft Whiskey, Vodka, Gin, White Rum, Spiced Rum, Bourbon and American Single Malt Whiskey since 2013. Our California Tapas can be enjoyed inside our restaurant or you can pick them up curbside to enjoy in the comfort of your home. All Craft Cocktails are made with the freshest seasonal fruit, vegetables and herbs.

1985 National Ave, #1131

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Pairs$8.00
Get a Pair of Street Tacos with your choice of Protein
See full menu

Location

1985 National Ave, #1131

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maggie's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salud Tacos

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy the best tacos in San Diego!
We are CLOSED on Mondays.

Kove

No reviews yet

The World's First Hard Yerba Mate Tasting Room

MishMash

No reviews yet

MishMash began as pop up restaurant serving SD breweries through the county. In 2015 we opened a laid back quick service restaurant with delicious fare and craft beer!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston