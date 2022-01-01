Go
Toast

Liberty Craft House

A worthy destination inspired by our passion for knowledge, skill, and small-batch artisan goods. A neighborhood joint with design cues from the industrial revolution that provides a comfortable post for a few drinks, food and good-times.

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

346 East College Avenue • $$

Avg 3.7 (661 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

346 East College Avenue

State College PA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HiWay Pizza Pub

No reviews yet

A State College Tradition Since 1963, Hiway Pizza Pub makes unique pizza doughs and Italian sauces, all house-made every day 100% from scratch. Every pie hand-tossed and baked to order in a brick-lined oven topped with the freshest house-made and finest authentic imported ingredients.

El Jefe's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Tavern Restaurant

No reviews yet

Traditional American

The Saloon

No reviews yet

Music, Monkey Boys, and more. ... just a damn good bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston