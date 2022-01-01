Liberty Craft House
A worthy destination inspired by our passion for knowledge, skill, and small-batch artisan goods. A neighborhood joint with design cues from the industrial revolution that provides a comfortable post for a few drinks, food and good-times.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
346 East College Avenue • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
346 East College Avenue
State College PA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
