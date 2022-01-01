Liberty Hill restaurants you'll love
More about Happy Wok Asian Diner
Happy Wok Asian Diner
14125 W State Hwy 29 suite b206, Liberty Hill
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoons (8)
|$8.50
fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese and crabmeat
|Pork Eggrolls (2)
|$3.50
ground pork and vegetables wrapped in crispy egg roll wrap
|General Tso's**
breaded and stir fried in a spicy general tso's sauce served with red chili peppers and broccoli
More about Dahlia Cafe
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dahlia Cafe
2450 RR 1869, Liberty Hill
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad
|$7.99
Field greens topped with a medley of Texas favorites: black beans, corn, shredded cheese, guacamole, and crispy tortilla strips.
|Chicken Fried Chicken Large
|$15.99
All natural, fresh marinated chicken breast and hand breaded with special spices. Fried to a golden brown and topped with cream gravy or jalapeno cream gravy. Choice of two sides.
|Chicken Fried Steak Small
|$12.49
All natural 44 Farms fresh cutlet hand breaded with special spices . Fried to a golden brown and topped with cream gravy or jalapeno cream gravy. Choice of two sides.
More about Liberty Hill Beer Market
PIZZA • GRILL
Liberty Hill Beer Market
13851 TX-29, Liberty Hill
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$9.99
If you want to add toppings, please pick the 4 or 5 topping pizza
|Stuffed Shells - Pink Sauce
|$12.99
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.99
More about Hell or High Water
Hell or High Water
931 Loop 332, Liberty Hill
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Entree
|$14.50
Tender Entree
|Float the River Fish and Chips
|$14.00
Fish & Chips
|Panther Pork Nachos
|$13.50
Nachos
More about Coop to Coast
Coop to Coast
1651 TX-332 Loop, Liberty Hill
|Popular items
|FISH N CHIPS
|$13.00
3 PIECES OF CRISPY FRIED COD, SERVED WITH CURLY FRIES, TARTAR SAUCE AND KETCHUP
|C2C SHRIMP
|$15.00
LIGHTLY FRIED SHRIMP TOSSED IN A SWEET CHILI SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES.
|FRICKLES
|$8.00
FRIED PICKLES CHIPS WITH RANCH
More about Agape BBQ
BBQ
Agape BBQ
3610 RM 1869, Liberty Hill
|Popular items
|Brisket
|$26.00
Prime Certified Angus Beef
|Three Meat Plate
|$22.00
Three Meats with Two Sides
|Potato Salad - Pint
|$6.50
Classic Mustard Base
More about Mainstay Kitchen @ Main Street Social
Mainstay Kitchen @ Main Street Social
1651 Loop 332, Liberty Hill
|Popular items
|Grown Up Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
melted cheddar, provolone, swiss, and brie, sliced tomato, and chipotle mayo on brioche (v) choice of potato salad, pesto pasta salad, or side of hand-cut fries
|Pumpkin Banana Bread Loaf
|$8.00
served with fall spice butter. (contains almonds)
|TX Cheesesteak
|$13.00
slow roasted beef, jalapeños, pickles, onions, and shiner beer cheese on a Mainstay hoagie. choice of potato salad, pesto pasta salad, or side of hand-cut fries
More about San Gabriel River Brewery
San Gabriel River Brewery
500 Chaparral Dr, Liberty Hill
|Popular items
|Anytime Pilsner
|Dos Hermanos
|12oz Mixed 6 Pack
|$11.00
More about Cosmic Pizza
Cosmic Pizza
1651 Loop 332, Liberty Hill
|Popular items
|TITAN
|$13.00
pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, red sauce
|Big Dipper
|$9.00
pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
|Caesar
|$7.00
kale and romaine greens, parmesan, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing.
More about Major's Burger Company
Major's Burger Company
14011 Hwy 29 W, Liberty Hill
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$2.99
|Kid's Chicken Tender
|$4.99
More about Munch Munch Waffles & More - Liberty Hill
Munch Munch Waffles & More - Liberty Hill
9073 W Hwy 29, Building 2, Unit 2-101, Liberty Hill
More about Munch Munch Waffles and More - Food Truck
Munch Munch Waffles and More - Food Truck
9073 W Hwy 29, Building 2, Unit 2-101, Liberty Hill
More about Whiskey Barrel Pub
Whiskey Barrel Pub
1004 Texas 332 Loop, Liberty Hill
More about Krab Kingz - Liberty Hill
Krab Kingz - Liberty Hill
1 Liberty Hill St, Liberty Hill