Chicken salad in Liberty Hill

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dahlia Cafe
2450 RR 1869, Liberty Hill
|Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
|$14.99
Field greens topped with shredded cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon bits, and crispy chicken tenders, served with our house dressing.
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$4.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
Slow roasted chicken, celery, onions, and pecans, with a creamy mayonnaise dressing served on fresh toast with lettuce, tomato.