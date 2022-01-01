Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Liberty Hill

Liberty Hill restaurants
Liberty Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

Dahlia Cafe image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dahlia Cafe

2450 RR 1869, Liberty Hill

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$14.99
Field greens topped with shredded cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon bits, and crispy chicken tenders, served with our house dressing.
Scoop of Chicken Salad$4.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Slow roasted chicken, celery, onions, and pecans, with a creamy mayonnaise dressing served on fresh toast with lettuce, tomato.
Hell or High Water image

 

Hell or High Water

931 Loop 332, Liberty Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Caesar Salad
