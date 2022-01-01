Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Liberty Hill

Liberty Hill restaurants
Liberty Hill restaurants that serve pies

Dahlia Cafe image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dahlia Cafe

2450 RR 1869, Liberty Hill

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Aunt Bea's Buttermilk Pie$3.99
Sweet vanilla and velvety smooth. This is my Aunt Bea's recipe and our families favorite. Aunt Bea & Uncle John were farmers during the Great Depression and they had a deep appreciation for everything, especially family and Aunt Bea loved to feed her family. We appreciate you letting us share a little of our family with you. and yours.
Chocolate Chess Pie$3.99
Rich chocolate pie dense with flavor and a texture that rests perfectly between a fudge and mousse consistency.
Peanut Butter Pie$3.99
More about Dahlia Cafe
Cosmic Pizza image

 

Cosmic Pizza

1651 Loop 332, Liberty Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spec Pie$13.00
cosmic sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, brie, chili flakes
More about Cosmic Pizza

