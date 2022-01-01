Liberty restaurants you'll love
BBQ • GRILL
Jousting Pigs BBQ
110 E Kansas St, Liberty
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
|Ribs
|Brisket Plate
|$15.00
3HALVES Brewing Co.
110 E Kansas St Liberty MO, LIBERTY
|Reminiscent
|$11.00
|Desert Gold 6 pack
|$11.00
|Pils
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
416 E Mill St, Liberty
|Liberty Burrito
|$9.99
14" flour corn tortilla filled with shrimp, your choice of meat, French fries, guacamole sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
|Adobada (marinated pork) Street Taco
|$2.39
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with marinated pork, topped with onions and cilantro
|Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco
|$2.39
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
SEAFOOD
The Fish Market
1120 E Old, Liberty
|Fried Alligator Basket
|Fried Shrimp Po'Boy
|$13.50
|Fried Gulf Shrimp Basket
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
1173 W Kansas Street, Liberty
|Cabo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
|Cabo Beef Wrap
|$8.19
Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
|619
|$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
El Potro Liberty
116 north Steward ct, liberty