Carne asada in Liberty

Liberty restaurants
Liberty restaurants that serve carne asada

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

1173 W Kansas Street, Liberty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Bowl$8.89
Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with steak, bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo and lemon garlic aioli
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
FRENCH FRIES

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

416 E Mill St, Liberty

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
11. Carne asada plate$13.79
Delicious carne asada (grilled steak) platter garnished with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and lettuce, served with guacamole salsa and sour cream.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas
5. Two carne asada tacos$10.99
Two soft shell corn tortilla tacos filled with carne asada (grilled steak), pico de gallo and guacamole salsa.
Served with rice and beans.
7. Two carne asada burritos$12.99
Two 14" flour tortilla burritos filled with shredded cheese and carne asada (grilled steak).
Served with rice and beans
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

