Carne asada in Liberty
Liberty restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
1173 W Kansas Street, Liberty
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$8.89
Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with steak, bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo and lemon garlic aioli
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
FRENCH FRIES
Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
416 E Mill St, Liberty
|11. Carne asada plate
|$13.79
Delicious carne asada (grilled steak) platter garnished with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and lettuce, served with guacamole salsa and sour cream.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas
|5. Two carne asada tacos
|$10.99
Two soft shell corn tortilla tacos filled with carne asada (grilled steak), pico de gallo and guacamole salsa.
Served with rice and beans.
|7. Two carne asada burritos
|$12.99
Two 14" flour tortilla burritos filled with shredded cheese and carne asada (grilled steak).
Served with rice and beans