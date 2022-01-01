Cheese fries in Liberty
Liberty restaurants that serve cheese fries
BBQ • GRILL
Jousting Pigs BBQ
110 E Kansas St, Liberty
|Side Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.00
|Large Chili Cheese Fries
|$11.00
FRENCH FRIES
Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
416 E Mill St, Liberty
|Half Cheese Fries
|$8.99
Half order of French Fries with the meat of your choice served with lettuce, shredded cheese, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo then covered with queso dip.
|Supreme Cheese Fries
|$10.99
Full order of French Fries with the meat of your choice served with lettuce, shredded cheese, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo then covered with queso dip.