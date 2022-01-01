Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Liberty

Liberty restaurants
Liberty restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

416 E Mill St, Liberty

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14. Fajitas chicken, steak and shrimp$14.49
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
13. Fajitas chicken and steak$13.49
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken and steak full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
12. Fajitas chicken or steak$12.49
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken or steak full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

116 north Steward ct, liberty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Fajitas$0.00
More about El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

