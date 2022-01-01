Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Liberty

Go
Liberty restaurants
Toast

Liberty restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

416 E Mill St, Liberty

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
13. Fajitas chicken and steak$13.49
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken and steak full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
14. Fajitas chicken, steak and shrimp$14.49
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
12. Fajitas chicken or steak$12.49
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken or steak full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
Restaurant banner

 

El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

116 north Steward ct, liberty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and steak fajitas$0.00
More about El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

Browse other tasty dishes in Liberty

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Burritos

Fish Tacos

Fajitas

French Fries

Quesadillas

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Liberty to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (201 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (201 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (913 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (871 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston