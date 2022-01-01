Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Liberty

Liberty restaurants
Liberty restaurants that serve chimichangas

FRENCH FRIES

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

416 E Mill St, Liberty

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
9. Chimichanga plate$13.19
14" flour tortilla fried to perfection filled with the meat of your choice, topped with queso dip, shredded cheese, guacamole salsa and sour cream.
Served with rice and beans.
Cheesecake Chimichanga$5.99
9. Chimichanga plate$10.99
14" flour tortilla fried to perfection filled with the meat of your choice, topped with queso dip, shredded cheese, guacamole salsa and sour cream.
Served with rice and beans.
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

116 north Steward ct, liberty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Picadillo Beef Chimichanga$12.49
Shredded Beef Chimichanga$12.49
More about El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

