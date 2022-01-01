Chimichangas in Liberty
Liberty restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
FRENCH FRIES
Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
416 E Mill St, Liberty
|9. Chimichanga plate
|$13.19
14" flour tortilla fried to perfection filled with the meat of your choice, topped with queso dip, shredded cheese, guacamole salsa and sour cream.
Served with rice and beans.
|Cheesecake Chimichanga
|$5.99
|9. Chimichanga plate
|$10.99
14" flour tortilla fried to perfection filled with the meat of your choice, topped with queso dip, shredded cheese, guacamole salsa and sour cream.
Served with rice and beans.