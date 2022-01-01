Enchiladas in Liberty
Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
416 E Mill St, Liberty
|Beef Enchiladas
|$7.49
Two ground beef enchiladas topped with cheese garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo
|2. Two enchiladas
|$9.99
Two enchiladas filled with cheese, chicken or beef, covered with delicious enchilada sauce and shredded cheese
Served with rice and beans
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$7.79
Two cheese enchiladas topped with cheese garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo