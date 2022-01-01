Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Liberty

Liberty restaurants
Liberty restaurants that serve fish tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

416 E Mill St, Liberty

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6. Two fish tacos$10.49
Two perfectly fried beer battered cod tacos served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch.
Served with rice and beans.
Fish Taco$3.75
Perfectly fried beer battered cod taco served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch
Fish Taco$3.90
Perfectly fried beer battered cod taco served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

116 north Steward ct, liberty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos Veracruz$14.49
More about El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

