Fish tacos in Liberty

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
416 E Mill St, Liberty
|6. Two fish tacos
|$10.49
Two perfectly fried beer battered cod tacos served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch.
Served with rice and beans.
|Fish Taco
|$3.75
Perfectly fried beer battered cod taco served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch
|Fish Taco
|$3.90
