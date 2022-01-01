Nachos in Liberty

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jousting Pigs BBQ image

BBQ • GRILL

Jousting Pigs BBQ

110 E Kansas St, Liberty

Avg 4.6 (1911 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Nachos
Smoked pork carnitas nachos with cheese sauce, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cilantro lime crema, and choice of salsa.
Pork Nachos
House fried corn tortillas topped with pulled pork, cheese sauce, onion, cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, pickled red onion, pickled jalapenos, and choice of salsa.
Brisket Nachos
House fried corn tortillas topped with brisket, cheese sauce, onion, cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, pickled red onion, pickled jalapenos, and choice of salsa.
More about Jousting Pigs BBQ
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

416 E Mill St, Liberty

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Nachos$8.99
Half order of nachos with the meat of your choice served with lettuce, shredded cheese, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo then covered with queso dip.
Supreme Nachos$10.99
Full order of nachos with the meat of your choice served with lettuce, shredded cheese, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo then covered with queso dip.
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

