Nachos in Liberty
Liberty restaurants that serve nachos
Jousting Pigs BBQ
110 E Kansas St, Liberty
|Carnitas Nachos
Smoked pork carnitas nachos with cheese sauce, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cilantro lime crema, and choice of salsa.
|Pork Nachos
House fried corn tortillas topped with pulled pork, cheese sauce, onion, cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, pickled red onion, pickled jalapenos, and choice of salsa.
|Brisket Nachos
House fried corn tortillas topped with brisket, cheese sauce, onion, cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, pickled red onion, pickled jalapenos, and choice of salsa.
Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
416 E Mill St, Liberty
|Half Nachos
|$8.99
Half order of nachos with the meat of your choice served with lettuce, shredded cheese, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo then covered with queso dip.
|Supreme Nachos
|$10.99
Full order of nachos with the meat of your choice served with lettuce, shredded cheese, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo then covered with queso dip.
